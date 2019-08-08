Rustington Parish Council reveals winners of annual gardens and allotments competitions

Results of the Rustington annual gardens competition and the Rustington allotments competition have been announced by Rustington Parish Council.

The shortlisted entries in the gardens competition were judged by Diana Buckley from East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society, Alan Humphrey from Littlehampton Allotments Leisure and Gardens Association, and Michael Harwood from Ferring Nurseries.

The winning residential front garden

The allotments competition was judged by members of the council’s allotments committee.

Gardens competition results:

Class 1, Residential window boxes, balconies and patio tubs, winner 99 The Martlets; runner-up 6 Shaftesbury Court.

Class 2, Commercial window boxes, balconies and patio tubs, winner The Lamb Public House, runner-up Rustington Sports and Social Club.

Brookside Memorial Garden, founded by Sue Sula, who won a Judges' Special Award for outstanding commitment to a community project

Class 3, Residential front gardens, winner Oakdene, 18A Broadmark Lane, runner-up 30 Knightscroft Avenue.

Class 4, Commercial front gardens, winner Rustington House, runner-up Owen Electrical Ltd.

Class 5, Schools, winner Georgian Gardens Community Primary School, runner-up Summerlea Community Primary School.

Class 6, Community gardens, winner The Hidden Twitten at the rear of the garage compound for Herne Gardens and Orchard Gardens, runner-up Rustington Methodist Church garden.

Judges’ Special Award for outstanding commitment to a community project, Mrs Sue Sula for Brookside Memorial Garden.

Allotments competition results:

Overall winner, joint, Plots 7 & 8 Conbar Avenue, (Una Maywood) Mr and Mrs J. Donovan; Plots 23 & 23A Conbar Avenue, Mr and Mrs M. Minton.

Site winners, Penfold Lane, Plots 14 & 14A, Mr J. Newton, Eddie Leonard Cup; Conbar Avenue, Plot 27, Mr and Mrs J. Donovan, Fred Lee Cup; Worthing Road Plot 14, The Oak Community Project, Eric Ilett Cup.

The Cliff Pryor Cup was awarded to Mr B. Cooper for Plot 5 Penfold Lane, in recognition of his outstanding effort and achievement and for holding the longest tenancy agreement with the council, for some 40 years.

The Owen Electrical Best Newcomer Trophy was awarded to Miss K. Bunby for Plot 2A Penfold Lane.

Certificates of Commendation were awarded to deserving plots at the Penfold Lane and Conbar Avenue sites.