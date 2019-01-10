Rustington paddleboarder's seal encounter in the River Arun: 'it was amazing'

A paddleboarder from Rustington who had a close encounter with a seal in the River Arun has described it as an 'amazing' experience.

On Saturday, December 29, Peter Amos and his friend Faye Brunning went up the river Arun from Littlehampton to Arundel on their paddleboards.

The seal was spotted in the River Arun

Read more:

Worthing man barred from The Three Fishes pub wants to know why

Worthing man devastated by mysterious cat death: 'He was definitely killed by someone or something'

Littlehampton woman organises dementia concert, inspired by husband's special gift

The seal was spotted in the River Arun

At around 1.30pm, they spotted the seal sitting on a sand bank in the river, around the Ford area.

Peter said: "He entered the water and came up to us about two metres away and looked at us for a bit and as we paddled away.

"He followed us up the river for about another 500 metres before he turned and went the other way.

"It was amazing."