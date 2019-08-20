Rustington Horticultural Association summer flower show defies strong winds and rain

Growers battled strong winds and rain in the run up to Rustington Horticultural Association’s summer flower and managed to put on a lovely display.

Visitors almost could not believe what they were seeing at The Woodlands Centre in Rustington on Saturday, such was the beauty of the blooms.

Alan Humphrey with his medal-winning dahlia

Alison Valentini, show secretary, said: “The regular exhibitors of dahlias managed to stage a beautiful display of blooms. It was interesting to hear comments from visitors questioning whether they were actually real but, yes, they definitely were.

“There were more gladioli than last year, again in spite of the wind that topples them very easily.

“It has been a good year for fruit, with these classes well supported, particularly the apples. Similarly, there was a super display of vegetables with blemish free, perfect specimens of potatoes on show.”

The culinary skills of exhibitors, using some of the garden produce, was also on display, with many entries in the cookery class.

David Stubbings with his award-winning gladiolus

Alison added: “Some of these were so close for the judge to decide on that she had to return for a second taste.”

Wendy Minton won the Ashridge Challenge Cup for best vegetable collection, A. Kilhams Memorial Cup for best vegetable, Onion Challenge Cup for best onion, Potato Challenge Cup for best potato collection, H.F. Ellis Cup for master gardener, certificate for most meritorious vegetable exhibit, the top tray and Leggett Challenge Bowl for best overall exhibit in flowers, vegetable and fruit.

Wendy and Mick Minton won the Colley Challenge Cup for best allotment and the certificate for best ten rod allotment.

Other trophy winners were as follows:-

Rustington Horticultural Association's summer flower show at The Woodlands Centre

Gary Frostick, certificate for best five rod allotment.

Marie Keet, Parry Silver Challenge Bowl for most points in floral art.

Nick Hockey, Banksian Medal for most prize money in horticultural classes over all three of this year’s shows, Whitehead Challenge Bowl for most points in the flower classes, Gardner Cup for two vases with two distinct types of flowers, Oliver Cup for best rose, National Dahlia Society Bronze Medal, British Fuchsia Society Blue Rosette for best fuchsia exhibit and the top vase.

David Stubbings, Certificate of Merit for best gladiolus, Bruce Cup for most points in gladioli, Cookery Challenge Cup for most points in cookery.

Alan Humphrey, certificate for most meritorious exhibit in flowers, Williamson Cup for most points in dahlias, Patrick Southerton Cup for best vase of three small dahlias, National Dahlia Society Silver Medal and Bronze Medal.

John Luxford, British Fuchsia Society Bronze Medal.

Glynne Collins, Knight Cup for best fruit exhibit.

Isabelle Layt, certificate for Junior Masterchef Award and Molly Hartley Cup for most points in junior classes over all three shows.

Carmel Pardi, Hands Memorial Cup for most points in the rose classes.

Other first prize winners were Agnieszka Bednarska, Babs Blake, Peter Butler, Julie Churcher, Graham Churcher, David Donovan, Sarah Gardiner, Sylvia Hesling, Martin Kempson, Ann Mathias, Valerie Narayanaswamy, Kathy Oldfield, Alison Valentini and Claudio Valentini.