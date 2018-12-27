Rustington fire destroys car in early morning incident

A car has been destroyed in a fire in Rustington.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to a small vehicle fire in Northcourt Close, Rustington, at 12.25am this morning (27 December).

The car fire in Northcourt Close, Rustington

"One engine was sent to the scene. One car was alight on arrival, and was extinguished using two breathing apparatus, two high pressure hose reels, and one hydrant. We left at 1.05am."

The fire is currently being investigated, the spokesman said.

This comes after a man was attacked with a machete just yards away in Lawrence Avenue on Christmas Eve.

Sussex Police, that attended the car fire, said the force was not linking the two incidents.