Rustington apartment close to seafront on the market for £195,000

This two bedroom ground floor apartment is situated close to the seafront in Rustington.

The property, in Harsfold Close, requires some updating and redecoration but benefits from double glazing, gas central heating and a new 125-year lease.

Harsfold Close, Rustington

| Take a look at these homes on the market across the area |

The accommodation is arranged as a south-facing lounge leading out to a patio area, a kitchen/breakfast room, two bedrooms and a shower room.

There are well maintained communal gardens surrounding the development and a garage situated in a nearby compound.

Offered chain free.

Harsfold Close, Rustington

Price £195,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: eastpreston@cooper-adams.com

---

| More properties on the market – Beautifully presented Worthing house with four bedrooms on a generous plot; New Littlehampton homes available on Hampton Park development; Refurbished Rustington home with three bedrooms in a cul-de-sac location; Worthing period home with four bedrooms close to railway station; Restored Worthing seafront apartment in Grade II listed Victorian building; Refurbished Worthing bungalow with three bedrooms in a quiet location; This four bedroom Littlehampton house is close to the seafront and available to rent now |