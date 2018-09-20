Ruby Wax brings tour to Worthing theatre – with neuroscientist and monk

Ruby Wax is bringing her tour to a theatre in Worthing, but with a couple of unusual guests: a neuroscientist and a monk.

Following a sell-out UK and Ireland tour of her one-woman show Frazzled, the much-loved comedian, author and campaigner Ruby Wax will be coming to the Pavilion Theatre on October 15 and 16 with a brand-new show based on her latest bestselling book, How to be Human.

In the second half, she will be joined by the book’s co-contributors: monk Gelong Thubten, who explains how the mind works, and neuroscientist Ash Ranpura who explains where everything that makes us ‘us’ can be found in the brain.

SEE MORE: Police appeal for witnesses after Worthing hit-and-run

Father was attacked with Samurai sword and bat in Durrington, court hears

Half of apartments at Worthing Aquarena site sold two years before launch

Topics covered in the show include evolution, thoughts, emotions, the body, addictions, relationships, sex, children, the future and compassion.

A spokesman for the show said: “We can’t stop the future from arriving, no matter what drugs we’re on. But even if nearly every part of us becomes robotic, mechanical fingers crossed we’ll still have our minds. “Hopefully we’ll use them for things like compassion, instead of just chasing what ’s ‘better ’ like a hamster on a wheel.

“If we can do that, we’re on the yellow brick road to happiness.”

The U.S. born comedy-actor-writer was script editor of Absolutely Fabulous and has a master’s degree in mindfulness-based cognitive therapy from Oxford University.

Shows start at 7.30pm, and tickets cost £20.