Royal honour for Tyler’s ‘outstanding selflessness’

A young man who has dedicated himself to serving others amid his own journey with a serious illness has been presented with a British Empire Medal.

Tyler Murphy from Barnham received the royal honour today for services to young people with debilitating illnesses and vulnerable families in West Sussex.

Tyler Murphy, pictured with his mum Jan Ellis (left) and the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Susan Pyper (centre) and others gathered for the investiture ceremony.

Tyler, who has undergone surgery for a brain tumour and a stroke, set up Tyler’s Trust to support children with life-threatening illnesses.



Addressing the ceremony at St Philip Howard School, deputy Lieutenant Shelagh Legrave said: “In spite of his further deterioration Tyler has continued to work tirelessly for his Trust expanding its work and allowing it to help some of the most vulnerable families in the county.

“In his response to his own serious illness, Tyler has shown outstanding courage and selflessness, and very much deserves the award.” Susan Pyper, Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex and the Queen’s representative in West Sussex, said only once before in her ten years in West Sussex had anyone under the age of 60 received a British Empire Medal.

She said: “You really are an amazing young person who has made such a difference to so many vulnerable young people. I salute you.”

