Rotary clubs call for nominations of selfless young people for Arun Youth Community Awards

Arundel Rotary Club is calling for nominations of young people who deserve to be recognised in the community for achievements including bravery and charity work.

Preparations for the Arun Youth Community Awards are well underway, looking to reward selfless people aged 11 to 19 who have been nominated by their friends, parents or teachers.

In 2015 the Rotary clubs took on the running of this event and the 2019 presentation evening is booked for March 13 at the Windmill Theatre in Littlehampton.

Fiona Rose, president of Arundel Rotary Club, said: “We hope you will agree just how important these awards have become recognising, as they do, the efforts and sacrifices made by young people in our area and help us to see even more young people at the evening than we had last year.”

Nominees from each age group will be competing for a trophy and gift voucher prize, with Arun Youth Council choosing the winners and the four Arun Rotary clubs presenting the awards.

Nomination forms have been printed and widely distributed, but anyone interested can download one at www.rayca.co.uk. The deadline to get entries in will be January 31.

