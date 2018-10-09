Roof fire at Worthing mental health hospital site sparks emergency response

Fire services have been called to a mental health hospital site in Worthing to put out a fire in the roof of one of its buildings.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to Swandean Hospital off the A27 in Worthing at just after 2pm, and two fire engines arrived at the scene by 2.12pm, a fire service spokesman said.

Fire crews tackling a fire at Swandean Hospital, Worthing

Smoke was issuing from one of the buildings in the hospital grounds, and it was discovered that there was 'a small fire in the porchway roof', according to the spokesman.

One high pressure hose reel was used to put out the fire.

As of 3pm, fire crews were still damping down the site.

It is unclear at this stage if the fire was accidentally or deliberately started, the spokesman said.

A spokesman for Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said there were no flames, and that the 'smouldering was in a vacant administrative building at the front of the Swandean site, nowhere near our main inpatient hospital services'.

They added: "We’re grateful as always to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service for their prompt response."

