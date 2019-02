Roadworks on the A27 near the Shoreham Bypass is causing delays this evening.

According to traffic reports, there is queueing traffic heading westbound after the junction with the A283, Steyning Road, back to the Southwick Tunnel.

Traffic news

A lane closure is in place due to ongoing roadworks, causing delays to traffic heading towards the Worthing area.

This congestion has not been helped by the A283 Old Shoreham Road being blocked earlier, which was stopping traffic from diverting.