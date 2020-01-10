Road markings on major West Sussex roads ‘absolutely shocking’

Letter from: T.Sherrington, Parkside Avenue, Littlehampton

I am writing about the poor or non-existent road markings on major West Sussex roads. Travelling regularly on the A259 from Chichester to Worthing on these dark, wet evenings, the lack of road markings on the centre and kerbside of these roads is absolutely shocking.

In an age of risk assessments, how any council can justify not seeing these roads as a high risk and a priority for having adequate road markings is beyond belief.

These roads are poorly lit and potentially have vehicles travelling at 60/70mph in places; often alongside cyclists and pedestrians.

According to a report by the Road Safety Marking Association (RSMA) ‘the high risk of head-on collisions on single carriageways means central line markings are critically important to guide road users on these roads. Road markings provide the best, most simple navigation aid to drivers, who must be able to read the road at every turn. Without this most modest of investments, motorists are driving blind, when we can in fact save lives for the cost of a pot of paint’.

EuroRAP has stated that ‘head on collisions, which account for 20 per cent of lives lost on single carriageways, are prevented only by road markings’.

There are also very poor lane markings on various roundabouts at which I have witnessed several near misses due to lack of road marking guidance.

I fully understand that with reduced funds, cuts to services have to be made, but surely the council have a duty of care to road users to do their utmost to reduce the risk of accidents on high speed roads by providing adequate markings.