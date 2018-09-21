Review: Family fun at Fishers Farm Park

Nestled in the West Sussex countryside is a gem of a place.

Fishers Farm Park, in Wisborough Green, provides a mix of rides, attractions, animal viewing and play areas, and as we recently discovered, it is the perfect family day out.

Fun at Fishers Farm Park

We took our four-year-old daughter along, and she was in her absolute element. And while her three-month-old brother was too young to really partake in any activities, there were all the facilities you could ask for to cater for his needs.

Our daughter bounded in and was straight onto the giant bouncy pillow. I have to admit I wasn’t far behind, and we spent a great 15 minutes bouncing each other into the air.

Next followed the three children’s merry-go-rounds, which we went on several times. And then the little train.

By now, the tractor ride was about to start running so we got in line. It was great fun. It takes you round all the outlying fields and you get to see sheep, cows, goats, donkeys, pigs and more. Our daughter found it really interesting, and especially loved when the animals followed the tractor in search of food.

After a quick stop for lunch, where there was a good choice of meals, we went into the indoor barn for some animal handling. Our favourite was the chinchilla – it was just so soft.

We then went on the bumper boats and it being a warm-ish day, our daughter braved the Splash Attack water play area and had a whale of a time.

She also loved the slide that you go down in an inflatable ring, the ghost tunnel and the electric quad bikes (the latter of which attracts a small additional charge).

We just about had time for a quick go on the swing boats, and in the Fishers Castle play area, before we rounded off our bumper day of fun with a quick play in the indoor soft play area.

We knew it had been a successful day, as our daughter fell asleep almost instantly on the drive back. There is literally so much to do that you can easily fill the whole day and still not get everything done. Our daughter is already asking when we can go again - surely the most ringing endorsement you could get!

Fishers Farm Park is open all year round, except Christmas Day and Boxing Day, from 10am to 5pm. For more information, see www.fishersfarmpark.co.uk