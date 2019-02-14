Restored Worthing seafront apartment in Grade II listed Victorian building

After a two year multi-million pound restoration by award-winning local developers, Mayfair House presents a rare opportunity for you to own an individually designed premier apartment in the heart of Worthing, directly overlooking the sea.

Forming a central section of Grade II listed Heene Terrace, a stately row of terraced homes originally constructed in the Victorian era using Regency revival architecture, this development has been sensitively and completely rebuilt to an exceptionally high standard, while retaining the original period facade.

Heene Terrace, Worthing

Prepare to be impressed by this landmark building’s external features which include Corinthian columns, tall sash windows and ornate balconies and canopies.

The interior provides an equally impressive specification with exclusive designs by Farrow & Ball, hand-painted kitchens, Carrera Marble finishes, decorative cornicing, individually commissioned bespoke furniture and quality Neff integrated kitchen appliances.

This apartment offers a luxury master bedroom with en-suite and separate guest bedroom and bathroom.

Heene Terrace, Worthing

There is a convenient passenger lift, bike store and communal garden, all of which ensure these are apartments of distinction, providing you with a unique combination of high-end luxury and historic features.

Mayfair House has been meticulously rebuilt to exceed current building standards and each apartment comes with a ten-year quality new homes warranty, allowing you to truly enjoy and be reassured in your new home.

Price offers in excess of £500,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 54 Chapel Road, Worthing, BN11 1BE. Telephone 01903 206000 or email: worthing@jacobs-steel.co.uk

Heene Terrace, Worthing

