Residents affected by Rectory Road fire being looked after by relatives and the council

People affected by the blaze opposite The Thomas A Becket pub are being taken care of by relatives and the council now, police say.

Ten flats and five shops have been 'badly affected' by the fire. Click here to read the latest on this ongoing story.

The emergency services have been praised for their work tonight. Picture: WSFRS

A spokesman for Adur and Worthing Police said: "Quite a few people kindly came to scene of the fire in West Tarring tonight with blankets etc.

"Emergency services really appreciate this but it isn't necessary - the residents involved have left the scene and are being taken care of by relatives and the local authority."

Rectory Road is expected 'to be closed all night' due to the fire.The fire service sent ten fire engines to the scene, with two aerial ladder platforms.

Worthing borough councillor Val Turner has praised the 'amazing' emergency services for their work tonight

Information on any casualties has not yet been available. We will update this article with that information, or a link to it, as soon as we can.