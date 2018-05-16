Resident relief as Asda petrol station is refused

A petrol station at the Asda superstore in Ferring has been rejected.

Arun District Council rejected a planning application for a six pump station with 12 filling positions and a drive-to-pay kiosk at last week’s meeting of the development control committee.

The main reason for refusal was the proximity of two proposed jet washes to nearby residential properties, with noise pollution expected to affect the rear gardens of properties in Bennett Gardens.

The committee went against the recommendation of planning officers.

Arun District Councillor Roger Elkins, who represents Ferring, spoke out against the proposals.

He said: “There is only a fence between the quiet enjoyment of their gardens and what could be jet washes and noise from the garage immediately adjacent to them.

“I hope Asda will take note of the comments made by the planning committee.

“They should have some consideration of the impact on those people, especially as some had just recently bought properties there.”

Susie Blakeney is one of those residents. She said she felt ‘outraged’ when she learned of Asda’s planning application but was happy with the planning committee’s decision.

She said: “We have a young child, as do many of us here, and we’re looking forward to enjoying our first summer in our garden having not had one before.

“This home had been purchased as our dream ‘forever’ home. Thankfully now this will be a reality – at least for a while until Asda appeal or submit new plans.”

Philli Fuller, who lives nearby, said: “We are not opposed to the idea of a petrol station if that’s what has to be but we just don’t want it right next to our home.

“We would strongly ask Asda to consider moving the location of the petrol station to the west side of the Asda building. There are no neighbours to upset and it would be far enough away from us and the new housing estate Greenside. The bus stop could be relocated to the front car park instead of the petrol station.”

Other concerns raised included that the petrol station could increase traffic along the already-congested A259. The Herald contacted Asda for reaction but the spokesman declined to offer an official comment.