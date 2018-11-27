Reports of explosion in Worthing tyre shop sparks emergency response

Reports of an explosion in a Worthing tyre shop has sparked a large response from the emergency services.

At least two ambulances and two paramedics cars were outside SE Tyres in Tarring Road, Worthing, at around 9am this morning, along with police and the fire service.

Paramedics are at the scene after reports of an explosion at SE Tyres in Tarring Road, Worthing

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to a report of an explosion at a business unit in Tarring Road, Worthing at 9.01am this morning (November 27).

"Two engines were sent to the scene. On arrival, it was established there was no fire or explosion."

They said one person was in the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service, and their crews left the scene at 9.38am after making sure the area was safe.

Unconfirmed reports suggest it was an industrial accident.

Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for more details.