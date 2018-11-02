Reports of bomb scare in Shopwhyke Industrial Estate

People have been evacuated from industrial units following reports of a bombs and weapons being found.

A video posted to Identity Destruction's facebook page said 'their building in the Shopwyke Estate, in Shopwyke Road, Chichester was evacuated at about 2.00pm.

A spokesman for Identity Destruction Ltd, which is based at the industrial estate, said: "The police and bomb squad we spoke to said they had to evacuate 100 yards from the industrial unit where weapons and a bomb had been found.

"So all the Shopwhyke Industrial Centre units have been evacuated along with adjoining residential dwellings within the 100 yard cordoned off area."

Traffic reports say Shopwhyke Road has been closed between the A27 bypass and Oving.

More to follow

UPDATE HERE: Arrest as bomb squad find drugs on Chichester industrial estate