Reports of anti-social behaviour in Littlehampton spark police patrols

Police conducted patrols in Littlehampton yesterday evening following reports of anti social behaviour in the area.

Anti-social behaviour had been reported to police around the Look and Sea Centre in Surrey Street, Littlehampton, according to a tweet by Arun Police.

Last week, we published a list of the 11 worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Littlehampton in April 2019 based on information revealed by police.

Sussex Police has published official guidelines on what anti-social behaviour is, defined by 13 different categories, and how to report it - find out more here.

