Renovated Rustington house has had an extensive £250,000-plus refurbishment

This renovated and extended home in Rustington has been finished to the highest standard.

The property, in Preston Avenue, has been built by homebuilder and developer The Pure Group who are renowned for producing fine homes.

After being completely stripped back to a bare shell the home has been through an extensive £250,000-plus refurbishment to provide a good sized versatile four bedroom, two bathroom home with a particularly spacious living area of 24ft by 21ft which opens via fabulous folding sliding doors onto the well landscaped gardens.

The home has been laid out to suit wheelchair access with level thresholds and wider doors making this a flexible and lifetime home.

Situated on the Sea Estate, the property is extremely well located with direct access from various points to the sea and greensward.

Rustington village centre is about a quarter of a mile away.

Price £750,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk