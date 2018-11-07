Remembrance Sunday: Here are some of Arun’s spectacular Armistice Day tributes

This weekend marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, and communities across Arun are coming together to pay tribute to the soldiers who made such huge sacrifices in defence of their country.

Here is a round-up of some of the commemorative events taking place on and around Armistice Day.

There But Not There – St Mary’s Church, Littlehampton

As part of the nationwide There But Not There campaign, nine transparent silhouettes of soldiers have been installed on the pews of St Mary’s Church in Church Street.

The project seeks to educate children on what led to the deaths of 888,246 British and Commonwealth soldiers, as well as support veterans by raising funds through sales of the transparent figures.

The silhouettes will sit among more than 2,000 knitted, felt and plastic poppies.

The moving tribute has been donated by individuals and local groups including the Littlehampton WI, The Arcade Knitters, Wicked Quilters, Lady Star of the Sea knitting group, Lyn’s Flower Ladies, Morrisons employees and the Littlehampton Knitting Group.

A separate piece of art depicting graves of the fallen has also been created by members of adult learning disability service Coastal Workshop as part of the display.

The whole project was coordinated by Derek Moore, honorary poppy appeal organiser for Littlehampton.

West Sussex County Council cabinet member for adults and health Amanda Jupp, said: “The cascade of poppies is an incredibly moving reminder that many young people living in our communities paid the ultimate sacrifice in order to secure our continued free liberties.

“To see the community in Littlehampton come together to create this collective piece of art is really inspiring and I would urge everyone to visit the display and pay their respects.”

Residents can view the display any weekday between 10am and 4pm until November 11.

There But Not There – Arundel

As part of the There But Not There campaign, Arundel Town Council has installed 93 haunting soldier silhouettes at Arundel Cathedral and St Nicholas’ Church in the biggest installation of its kind in the South East.

Three silhouettes have also been placed in Maypole Lane, Barnham Road, and Main Road, Arundel, organised by members of the Yapton and Ford History Group.

A further silhouette has been placed on a plinth, with a vibrant red poppy, on the Causeway Roundabout along the A27.

Littlehampton Welding has produced a three-metre-high, 800kg outline of the silent soldier silhouettes, modelled on the template used to create the smaller silhouettes.

The original silhouette, first cut using the template, currently rests at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, headquarters of There But Not There.

The template will stand in a clearing next to the A27 Ford Road.

Arundel Baptist Church lunch

The Baptist church in Torton Hill Road will be displaying poppies bearing the names of fallen soldiers and will host a nostalgic lunch with war time food and music.

Battle’s Over – a Nation’s Tribute – Littlehampton Seafront

Littlehampton seafront will host the town’s contribution to Battle’s Over, an international commemoration marking 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Following the Remembrance Day parade and service, a beacon will be lit on the seafront at 6pm to symbolise the light of peace that emerged from the darkness of war.

Battle’s Over events take place on November 11 throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, and at scores of locations overseas, including New Zealand, Ireland, Australia, Bermuda, France, Belgium, Canada, the United States and Germany.

Commemorative book – When I Have Done My Bit

A commemorative book – When I Have Done My Bit… Littlehampton and the Great War – has been commissioned by Littlehampton Town Council to recognise the enormity of the sacrifice given by the people of Littlehampton.

The book will contain images from the Littlehampton Museum collection to show life in the town at the time of the war.

It will be available to buy from Littlehampton Museum from November 1 and priced at £3.

All profits will be donated to veterans’ charities.

Lone wooden soldier sculpture – Caffyn’s Field, Littlehampton

In Caffyn’s Field, next to the Littlehampton War Memorial in the town centre, an oak sculpture of a lone wooden soldier has stood in place since July.

Created by chainsaw artist Simon Groves, the piece was commissioned by Arun District Council to pay tribute to those lost in the conflict.

Wildflower poppy meadows

Wildflower poppy meadows have been planted across Arun, including the following locations around Littlehampton:

–Mewsbrook Park, Caffyns Field, Worthing Road Recreation Ground and Brookfield in Littlehampton.

–Snooks Corner, Felpham Way and Felpham Recreation Ground in Felpham.

–Ferring Village Green and Little Twitten in Ferring

–Langmead’s Field in East Preston.

–Herington’s Field and Canada Road in Arundel.

Two new carpet bedding displays have also been created next to the Littlehampton War Memorial.

Poling Poppy Project

Residents of Poling, led by crochet group The Yarnbirds, have been knitting dozens of poppies to drape over the Millennium Stone.

Four shadow soldiers, made by a Poling resident, have also been placed next to the stone to represent the four men from Poling who appear on the war memorial.

A new memorial stone has also been crafted by the village stonemason, featuring the poem In Flanders Fields by John McCrae, which also commemorates 100 years since the RAF was founded.

Around 80 people attended a dedication ceremony last Saturday and the installation will remain in place for the whole of November.

All money raised goes towards the Royal British Legion and the RAF Benevolent Fund.

