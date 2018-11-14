Remembrance Day: Watch former Look and Sea Centre volunteers unveil illuminated First World War tribute

Volunteers from the former Look & Sea Centre have unveiled an illuminated tribute to the soldiers of the First World War.

The poppy display measured two metres by two metres and was made out of more than 500 poppies, made of plastic bottles, by over 350 children from Girlguiding UK and The Scout Association.

Members of Girlguiding Littlehampton and Arundel and The Scouts Association helped to unveil the poppy

Littlehampton mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper and councillor Alan Gammon switched on the display at the Guiding Centre in Duke Street yesterday (November 13).

A raffle followed and a donation of £100 each was given to Girlguiding Littlehampton and Arundel and the Royal British Legion.

On the morning of the illumination, Littlehampton Welding Limited donated a Silent Solder silhouette.

Former visitor information centre manager Rachel Stanford said: “It was an amazing turnout for this event. It was lovely to hear so many positive comments during the evening, and lovely to see the children’s faces light up.

“I would like to thank all the volunteers for their time putting this wonderful display together – as well as all the children from Girlguiding and the Scout Association."

The poppy will be lit each Wednesday and Friday evening from 5pm to 8.45pm until the beginning of December.

