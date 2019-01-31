Refurbished Rustington house with spacious extended living area within easy reach of the seafront

This renovated and extended home in Rustington has been finished to the highest standard.

The property, in Preston Avenue, has been built by homebuilder and developer The Pure Group who are renowned for producing fine homes.

After being completely stripped back to a bare shell the home has been through an extensive refurbishment to provide a good sized versatile four bedroom, two bathroom home with a particularly spacious living area of 24ft by 21ft which opens via fabulous folding sliding doors onto the well landscaped gardens.

The home has been laid out to suit wheelchair access with level thresholds and wider doors making this a flexible and lifetime home.

The roof space has been insulated and upgraded with a large area of flooring to provide an abundance of storage, but could easily be converted into extra bedrooms should this be required.

Situated on the Sea Estate, the property is extremely well located with direct access from various points to the sea and greensward.

Rustington village centre is about a quarter of a mile away.

Price £735,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 1-2 Broadmark Parade, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk

