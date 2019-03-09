Refurbished Findon character cottage

Don’t wait for morning registration, get in early to view this beautiful character cottage located in School Hill, Findon village.

If you are already charmed by the exterior facade, then wait until you step inside.

School Hill, Findon

Over the past eight years the property has undergone an extensive refurbishment programme, showcasing a contemporary yet modern finish.

The cottage features on the list of Buildings or Structures of Character which was adopted by Arun District Council in 2005.

The lounge diner spans front to back, providing a dual aspect.

With potential to create an open fire, you could easily imagine yourself relaxing in front of a roaring fire on a cold winter evening.

The kitchen provides a great place to prepare a lovely home-cooked meal.

The first floor comprises two bedrooms, both serviced by a modern bathroom.

The kitchen and bathroom are an extension of the original building.

Outside offers a tiered rear garden which is also reasonably low maintenance.

A summerhouse can be found at the rear of the garden, so dig out the garden furniture and get the Pimm’s on ice for a cold drink in during the summer months.

Located within ever-popular Findon, the village offers a fine selection of restaurants, public houses and Findon Village Store, a convenience store which is owned and run by the community.

A school is located close by and there is easy access to the A24 providing links in and out of Worthing.

So avoid detention and arrange your viewing on this lovely home today.

Price: £350,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Sawyers Estate Agents, 201 Heene Road, Worthing, BN11 4NN. Telephone 01903 231007 or email: info@sawyersestates.co.uk