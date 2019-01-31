Refurbished Arundel apartment available to rent in historic town centre

A wonderful opportunity to rent this spacious, first floor, two bedroom apartment in the heart of historic Arundel.

This property, in Arun Street, has been refurbished and offers plenty of space with a 20ft sitting room, recently fitted kitchen/breakfast room, two double bedrooms, gas central heating and a modern white bathroom.

Property

| More properties on the market – Refurbished Rustington house with spacious extended living area within easy reach of the seafront; Extended four bedroom Victorian house with superb open-plan kitchen and living area; Attractive house close to The Angmering School on the market for £340,000; This Angmering character home has been completely refurbished; Clapham bungalow in picturesque surroundings and views across fields; Lancing seafront apartment with panoramic sea views |

There are also new carpets and a year-old gas boiler.

Outside, there is a communal entrance with stairs to the first floor.

At the end of the road is a public garden which overlooks the river.

Property

Fees: £1,200 deposit, £110pp referencing, £190 admin apply.

Some restrictions apply: no smokers, no pets, no children.

Joint income £25,600 or guarantor.

Available February.

Property

Rent: £800pcm.

For information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Call 01903 770055 or email: eastpreston@cooper-adams.com