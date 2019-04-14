Redecorated East Preston apartment for the over-55s

This two bedroom, first floor, apartment is situated just 300 yards from shops in East Preston.

The property, in Midholme, is exclusively for the over-55s and has been newly decorated and carpeted, and also includes a 24-hour alarm system, as well as an on-site manager.

A ground floor front door opens to a stairway with stair lift which leads to an L-shaped hallway.

The rest of the accommodation comprises a sitting room overlooking the communal gardens, a master bedroom with en-suite, a second bedroom, shower room and a kitchen.

Outside, as well as the well-kept communal gardens there is parking for residents and visitors.

There is also a communal conservatory, bridge room and kitchen.

The village centre, with cafes, restaurants, shops, a library and plenty of clubs and activities, is just a short stroll away, while the bus stop is just around the corner.

The seafront is about half a mile away.

Price £240,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: eastpreston@cooper-adams.com