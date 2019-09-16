Ron Sullivan swept the board with his excellent chrysanthemums, earning him the Chrysanthemum Cup, and he was equal on points with Ray Dumbleton for the Dahlia Cup. Peter Clear took the Autumn Trophy and the Vegetable Cup for his wonderful produce. The Floral Art Cup, which combined points from all three shows, was awarded to Vivien Clarke for some stunning arrangements. Linda Gray won the Homecraft Cup for some mouth-watering exhibits in all three shows and the overall winner of the Cunliffe Cup for the three shows was Diane Dumbleton, a worthy winner for a wonderful variety of quality exhibits.
Record numbers welcomed at Ferring Horticultural Society’s autumn show
Ferring Horticultural Society welcomed a record number of visitors as it celebrated the best autumn has to offer at its vibrant autumn show. Judge Sheila McLaren-Hugh was again impressed with the quality and variety of entries and awarded Jim Gray best in show for his beautiful sunflowers. There was brisk business in the tea room, where the photographic competition featuring Sunrise and Sunset was won by Angela Davis, who received the Frank Braisby Cup.
