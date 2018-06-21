Record number of visitors at garden open weekend

Records were broken at Channel View garden in Goring as more than 400 people visited over one weekend.

The opening raised £3,430 for the health charities of the National Garden Scheme, but owners Jennie and Trevor Rollings believe the total may reach £4,500 which would be another record for the garden.

Jennie and Trevor said: “We wish to thank all our visitors and the numerous volunteers who baked cakes, helped on the gate and sold plants. There are still plenty of plants for sale outside the house and we are aiming to raise more money from our garden opening this year than ever before. It is all about breaking our own records.”

Last year, National Garden Sceme openings raised more than £4million nationally for health charities.

This year’s refreshments were organised by Family Support Work which raised £727 for their charity.

Jennie said: “They did a fantastic job and the cakes were widely acclaimed to be delicious.”

READ MORE Goring garden opens for charity

Glorious Goring garden has record year