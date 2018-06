Readers in Worthing have been making the most of the sunshine this week as temperatures continue to soar.

Here are a selection of photos sent in from readers out and about and enjoying the sun.

Enjoying the waves - sent in by Chris Thwaites

Keep them coming in!



READ MORE: Heatwave hands business boost to Worthing town centre

How to keep dogs cool in the heat - Shoreham Dogs Trust issue advice

Reporter finds out: can you cook an egg outside in heatwave?

Police smash window to save dog trapped in hot car

A trip to Brighton - by Lizz Louise Knight

Sunshine brings a boost to Shoreham

Lancing Beach - by Sarah Stanbridge

Cooling down in Shoreham - by Samantha Fellingham