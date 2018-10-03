Reactions to Harry and Meghan's visit to Bognor tech park for Chichester University

Staff and students at the Bognor campus of Chichester University have told of their excitement for Harry and Meghan after the opening of the state-of-the-art tech park today.

Louise Grainger ,20, is studying mechanical engineering who spoke to the royal couple when they visited her lecture. She said: "You can't really explain it, it's just amazing really.

"It was nerve wracking at the beginning but they were really relaxed. Girl from Bognor gets to meet the royal couple."

Matt Jacques, who has worked on blockbuster films such as Interstellar and Inception said: "They were really relaxed people and really interested in the students. It was all about the students.

"Harry was genuinely interested in animation. It is inspiring and infectious when someone is interested in your work."

Steph Kidson, 19, is studying 3D animation and said: "It was really calm, they're lovely, normal people and were very interested in what we are doing. They know a lot about the industry so we could relate to what they were saying to us."

Bognor Town Council Mayor Stephen Reynolds spoke with the royal couple and called the visit 'very exciting for everyone' he said: "It's been a good day - sunshine. It's quite a long visit which is good for everyone.

"I know they met a lot of students, that was good and obviously for Bognor this is such an important building for the future of Bognor."