Rain to start the week in Sussex

Showers will herald the start of the week in Sussex, according to the Met Office’s forecast.

Outbreaks of rain are on the way this evening (Sunday, August 12).

Monday will bring further showers as well as sunny spells, according to the Met Office.

The showers will be heaviest in the east where there will also be a risk of thunder.

Tuesday will bring sunny spells and will be a mostly dry day.

Wednesday looks set to be dry and bright, as well as feeling warm – though there could be some heavy rain overnight.

This will clear by Thursday morning, with sunny spells throughout the day.

SEE MORE: Rain brings relief for Sussex’s moles after heatwave