Rail lines re-open after person struck by train between Horsham and Three Bridges

Railway lines between Horsham and Three Bridges have been re-opened after a person was struck by a train this morning (March 18).

Police were called to Crawley station just after 10am following reports a person had been injured on the line.

Officers said paramedics also attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lines between Horsham and Three Bridges were blocked whilst the incident was dealt with, leading to delays and cancellations to services.

Southern Rail has released a list of alternative services accepting train tickets throughout the disruption. For more on the alternative services see here: Lines blocked after person hit by train between Horsham and Three Bridges

Network Rail said the line had now re-opened but delays are expected to last until 2pm.