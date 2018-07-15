Pupils in pyjamas in Angmering raise money for the NSPCC

Children and staff from St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School in Angmering raised money and awareness for the NSPCC at a sponsored school event.

A representative from the NSPCC led assemblies and workshops advising children about what to do if they are worried.

Pupils on the school council decided they should all pyjamas to school and everyone took part in a sponsored run as part of the event.

Victoria Foster-Lewis, behaviour lead, said: “St Wilfrid’s values children’s mental health and as a school it is a priority to ensure our children are happy and feel safe.”