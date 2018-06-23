Pubs staff sweep the streets in annual litter campaign

Teams from pubs across Sussex headed onto the streets to collect litter as part of the annual Hall and Woodhouse Founder’s Sweepers campaign.

Seven Sussex pubs took part, including The Black Rabbit in Arundel and The World’s End in Patching, in association with Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean initiative.

Giving up a total of 14 hours of their time, almost 40 bags of litter were collected by each of the pubs, adding to the 5,000 total which has been gathered since the campaign began ten years ago.

Anthony Woodhouse, managing director from Hall and Woodhouse, said: “Working to support our communities is something we are incredibly passionate about, and keeping them clean and safe is so important.

“As a thriving hub in a community, our managed public houses take part in this campaign as a team so they can really make a difference in the neighbourhoods in which they work. Litter not only spoils how our beautiful landscapes look, it also creates toxins and pollutants that are harmful to the land, wildlife and livestock.”

Also taking part were teams from The Black Swan and Goffs Manor in Crawley, The Gardeners Arm in Ardingly, The Hornbrook in Horsham, and The Hangleton Manor in Hove.

Anthony added: “Our teams really did their best with the 2018 big clean-up, and after all the hard work we provided them all with a bottle of Badger beer and Founders’ Day celebration cake.”