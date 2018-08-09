Public praises Ferring ASDA petrol station approval

The public has praised the approval of a new petrol station at ASDA in Ferring.

After a heated discussion yesterday afternoon, the development control committee at Arun District Council voted to approve the six-pump petrol station with 12 filling positions to the left-hand side of the superstore’s car park in Littlehampton Road.

Ferring’s ward councillor Roger Elkins and Ferring Parish Council vice-chairman Stephen Abbott both reacted with disappointment to the news – but on social media, the reaction was much more positive.

On the Worthing Herald’s Facebook page, Steve Cuthbert said: “Superb news, well done ASDA”, and Karen Champion-O’Brien described it as ‘fantastic’.

Beth Emery said: “Great news! I wonder how many of the people who have objected to this will use it considering it will likely always be cheaper than nearby competition!”

Benjamin W Stideford concurred, adding: “All the moaners will use it to fill up, just like those that opposed the main store now shop in it lol”.

Elli Jayne, Christine King and Eric Whisson all branded it as ‘great news’.

Glen Richardson added: “Happy days, just need the Ikea to go ahead now.” Click here to read more about the IKEA plans for Lancing.