Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: your chance to meet the royal couple in Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will meet the public during their first joint official visit to Sussex today (Wednesday, October 3), it has been revealed.

The royal couple are expected to arrive in West Street, Chichester, mid-morning, and will greet any members of the public gathered along West Street en-route to Edes House.

This is the first visit to Sussex for Prince Harry and Meghan. Here are they are pictures during their visit to the Nelson Mandela centenary exhibition at Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall, London. Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

West Street will be closed to traffic from 00.01am until 1pm today.

Susan Pyper, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex and councillor Martyn Bell, Mayor of Chichester, will greet the royal couple on their arrival.

Inside Edes House, the Duke and Duchess will be shown the rare Sussex copy of the American Declaration of Independence. The Sussex Declaration is one of only two contemporary handwritten ceremonial manuscript copies, the other being the signed copy housed in the National Archives in Washington D.C.

Prince Harry and Meghan will then head to Bognor Regis, where they will officially open the University of Chichester’s Engineering and Digital Technology Park. The cutting edge Technology Park has been designed to offer practical experiences in partnership with local industry.

Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex Susan Pyper said: “We are so honoured to have the Duke and Duchess visiting our historic county and I know West Sussex residents are as excited as I am to welcome them here.

“I hope they enjoy exploring some of the rich history of Chichester, including viewing the very special Sussex Declaration, before opening the university’s fantastic Technology Park in Bognor Regis.”

The couple will then make their way to Brighton and Hove, where they are due to arrive early afternoon, greeting any members of public gathered at Pavilion Buildings on their way to the Royal Pavilion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will tour several of the pavilion’s rooms, learning more about the Royal Pavilion’s history and the impact that it had on the social development of Brighton in the 18th century.

The pair will then walk to Survivors’ Network, a charity that supports survivors of sexual violence and abuse in Sussex where they will have the opportunity to talk to service users, volunteers and staff.

Travelling further east, their final engagement of the day will be a visit to JOFF Youth Centre in the coastal town of Peacehaven.

The centre is a community hub that offers a range of positive activities, a ‘chill out’ area and music practice room.

At the centre, The Duke and Duchess will meet young people from youth groups across East Sussex to hear their plans and priorities around mental health and emotional wellbeing – a topic that the royal couple feel passionately about.

Their discussions are part of Takeover Challenge day, which is a national initiative that encourages organisations to put young people into real life decision-making positions.

