Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it was officially announced today.

Buckingham Palace confirmed this morning that the soon-to-be-wed couple will be given the positions.

The news has been warmly welcomed across East and West Sussex.

In a statement, the Lord Lieutenants of East and West Sussex said, “We are delighted to learn that HM The Queen has bestowed upon HRH Prince Harry and Miss Meghan Markle the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“This gift restores a direct link between the Royal Family and our counties that lapsed in the mid 19th century, and we know that this will be welcomed throughout West and East Sussex.

“It is our hope that the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex will soon come to share the affection we hold for our counties.

“We will do all we can to encourage them to visit as frequently as their duties allow, so that they are able to appreciate the vibrancy, diversity and energy that characterise West and East Sussex.

“On the occasion of their Wedding it is our privilege on behalf of the people of our counties to send our good wishes to Their Royal Highnesses, in the sincere hope that today’s celebrations will mark the beginning of a long, happy and blessed marriage.”

While The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, issued a statement this morning on hearing the news from The Palace.

He said, “The Diocese of Chichester is delighted that Her Majesty the Queen has given the title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry and Meghan, his new wife.

“Their unself-conscious and caring attention for those who are so often overlooked, veterans, young people from every walk of life, and those who live with mental illness, will be a great example and encouragement to us.

“We assure them of our very best wishes for the future and that they will have a special place in our hearts, here in Sussex.”