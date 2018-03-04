Poundstretcher is coming to Wick Parade, councillor says

A councillor has said that Poundstretcher will be coming to Wick Parade.

Littlehampton town councillor Mike Northeast announced that the budget shopping chain would be taking the site left vacant after Budgens closed last year.

Mike Northeast. Picture: Kate Shemilt

He said: “It was always a worry that the place would just lay empty but Poundstretcher I’m sure will be a very welcomed addition to the parade.

“From people I have spoken to they’re pleased it is not just another supermarket but a shop providing a wide range of goods and I feel will fit well into the local economy. Now I hope the owners of car park will get on and repair the dangerous pot holes in its surface which I have received numerous complaints about.”

Established in 1981, Poundstretcher claimed on its website to be ‘the UK’s leading variety discount retailer for quality food, toiletries, garden essentials and home-ware brands’.

It said: “Offering over 5000 products at some of the lowest prices on the high street, Poundstretcher stores provide shoppers with an incredible selection of value for money items, ranging from 49p up to £150.”

Poundstretcher has been approached for comment.