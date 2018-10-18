Worthing bus pass deal celebrated on World Sight Day

World Sight Day was marked with a visit to Stagecoach South’s Worthing depot to celebrate the renewal of a free bus pass scheme.

The gathering included representatives from the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), Guide Dogs, Sight Support Worthing and 4Sight Vision Support.

Brian Butcher, RNIB volunteer campaign co-ordinator, said: “The reason for the visit was to celebrate the renewal of free bus passes for guide dog trainers, puppy walkers and mobility specialists when they are working with guide dogs and their owners.

“This is a local initiative agreed between the Worthing depot and Guide Dogs.

“Our plea to Stagecoach is to make this a national policy so that trainers across the UK get free bus travel.”

