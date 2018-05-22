Worthing BBC Question Time panellists revealed

The majority of the panel set to appear on BBC Question Time on Thursday – to be filmed in Worthing – can be revealed.

The Herald has learned four of the five panellists set to debate questions from an audience of around 100 people for the topical BBC One programme this week.

They are journalist Dominic Lawson, Conservative MP Anna Soubry, historian Sarah Churchwell and novelist Lionel Shriver.

A fifth name, expected to be a Labour MP in their capacity as member of the opposition, will be confirmed tomorrow (Wednesday, May 23).

The show, hosted by David Dimbleby, will be held at Worthing Assembly Hall, in Stoke Abbott Road.