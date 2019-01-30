West Sussex soft sand review: Consultation launched on strategy including nine potential quarry sites

A consultation calling for views on possible approaches and sites for the supply of soft sand has been launched in West Sussex.

The consultation, which runs until 18 March 2019, is needed following the adoption of the West Sussex Joint Minerals Local Plan (JMLP) in July 2018.

The JMLP requires a soft sand review to be undertaken, and this consultation enables all interested parties to comment on potential approaches to maintaining a steady and adequate supply of soft sand.

The work is being carried out by West Sussex County Council and the South Downs National Park Authority and will seek views from stakeholders on three key issues:

• The amount of soft sand that needs to be planned for

• Strategy options for soft sand supply

• potential sites and site selection.

The consultation document, which can be found online at www.westsussex.gov.uk/mwdf, includes a number of questions about each issue.

Deborah Urquhart, the county council’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “Nine potential sites have been identified at this stage.

“However, this in no way means that conclusions have been reached about whether the sites are suitable for development either now or in the future.

“We want to hear from as many people as possible on the key issues so that we can use the information to plan for a steady and adequate supply of sand in the future.”

Tim Slaney, director of planning at the SDNPA, said: “This is an important consultation that is still very much in its earliest stages with no decisions made at this point.

“It’s an opportunity for people to help shape a long-term strategy and that’s why we are keen to hear from as many people as possible.”

A number of documents have been published alongside the consultation document. These include the local aggregates assessment and the soft sand site selection report.

Comments can be submitted online via our consultation hub - https://haveyoursay.westsussex.gov.uk.

Response forms are also available at libraries countywide, county, district or borough council offices, and the South Downs National Park Authority office in Midhurst.

Further information is available at www.westsussex.gov.uk/mwdf

Comments received during the consultation will help inform the preparation of a proposed submission draft soft sand review.

A further consultation will then take place later this year, before it is submitted for independent examination by a Government-appointed planning inspector.

The nine shortlisted sites are:

Buncton Manor Farm (Washington and Wiston)

Chantry Lane - Extension (Storrington and Sullington)

Coopers Moor - Extension (Duncton)

Duncton Common - Extension (Duncton and Petworth)

East of West Heath Common - Extension (Harting)

Ham Farm (Steyning and Wiston)

Minsted West - Extension (Stedham with Iping)

Severals East (Woolbeding with Redford)

Severals West (Woolbeding with Redford)