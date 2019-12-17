West Sussex County Council backs plans to share chief executive with neighbour

Plans for West Sussex County Council to share a chief executive with its neighbour in East Sussex have been supported by members.

The authority is facing losing control of its children’s services and East Sussex County Council is set to become its ‘corporate improvement partner’.

As part of this process East Sussex’s top officer Becky Shaw would act as joint chief executive for both county councils.

She will take up the new post on January 6.

West Sussex county councillors approved the move at a meeting earlier today (Tuesday December 17).

Paul Marshall, leader of West Sussex County Council, said: “I am delighted that Becky Shaw is to join West Sussex County Council as the new joint Chief Executive.

“She comes with a very good track record and I am looking forward to working with her and colleagues at East Sussex County Council - our corporate improvement partner.

“I don’t underestimate the scale of the challenges we face but I am confident Becky’s experience and leadership will help us continue our improvement journey.”

This proposal will also be recommended to East Sussex County Council’s cabinet when it meets on tomorrow (Wednesday December 18).