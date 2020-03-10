West Sussex councillor with fear of heights set to abseil down Arundel Castle

A West Sussex county councillor with a fear of heights has agreed to abseil down Arundel Castle to raise money for the NSPCC.

Gary Markwell, who represents the Arundel and Courtwick division, aims to raise £500 for the charity as part of its celebrations marking 60 years of fundraising in Sussex.

Gary Markwell, county councillor for Arundel and Courtwick

The money raised at the charity’s abseil challenge on Sunday, March 15, will go towards services such as Speak Out Stay Safe, which is run in primary schools.

Gary said: “The NSPCC is a charity close to my heart and therefore I was delighted to agree to take part in this challenge to help them raise funds to deliver their speak out, stay safe programme to school children throughout Sussex.

“I’ve never abseiled before, so it’s a new type of challenge for me and, being scared of heights, it’s not something I would normal spend my time doing, but I’m looking forward to supporting this excellent project.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/arundelcastleabseil-markwell