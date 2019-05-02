Voting opens for council elections across Sussex

Polling stations have opened across Sussex for district, borough, town and parish council elections this morning (Thursday May 2).

East Sussex residents will have the chance to vote in Eastbourne, Lewes, Rother and Wealden, with no election taking place in Hastings.

Every seat at Brighton and Hove City Council is also up for election today.

Meanwhile in West Sussex Adur is the only second-tier authority with no election, while in Worthing only 11 seats are being contested.

All out elections are being held in Crawley, Horsham, Mid Sussex, Arun and Chichester.

Mid Sussex is taking part in a Government pilot to tackle potential voter fraud and residents will need to have their polling card or photo ID in order to cast their votes.

Polling stations close at 10pm.

Election results are expected to be announced from mid-afternoon on Friday (May 3).