Village faces latest controversial housing appeal

A village under pressure to accommodate hundreds of new homes is set to face its latest challenge from developers.

Arun District Council rejected a resubmitted planning application for up to 100 homes on land south of Ford Lane, Yapton, in February.

It followed developer Keith Langmead Limited losing a High Court battle to build a similar scheme on the site eight months ago.

Documents from Langmead’s consultants submitted ahead of a planning inquiry on December 12 read: “The proposal would be sustainably located in Yapton and would make a significant contribution to housing and affordable housing in a district where the shortage of sustainable housing sites and supply is severe.”

The application is the latest in a series of controversial schemes proposed in Yapton.

Plans for 108 homes in Burndell Road were approved following a government decision in October.

Arun District Council’s local plan proposes a major development of at least 400 homes on land south of Tack Lee Road and east of Drove Lane.

Yapton Parish Council, which opposes the Langmead plans, will speak at this month’s inquiry.

Vicky Newman, chairman of its planning committee, said: “The developer has got nothing to lose, whereas the parish and residents who, in a recent survey unanimously indicated they wanted to keep it as open space, are desperate to keep it as such but have everything to lose.

“We are always having to push water up a hill.”

The inquiry will be held at Bognor Regis Town Hall.