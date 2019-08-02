These Arun district planning applications have been submitted to the council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between July 26 and August 2.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Planning applications

Aldwick

AW/178/19/T: 106 Barrack Lane. Reduce crowns of 2 No. Oak trees by 1m & reduce crown of 1 No. Field Maple tree by 1m.

AW/216/19/T: Verge in front of 19 Grange Court. Fell 1 No. Horse Chesnut tree.

AW/215/19/T: 28 Barrack Lane. Crown reduction by approx 2.5m - 3m 1 No. Beech tree.

AW/218/19/T: 24 Margaret Close. Crown reduction of 2-3m and Crown lift to 3m 2 No. Common Lime trees.

AW/221/19/HH: 53 Westminster Drive. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Angmering

A/26/19/PL: Quiet Waters, Roundstone Lane. Readvertisement due to amended charging points plan 1006-ANG-002 A Application for variation of condition following grant of planning permission A/132/17/OUT relating to condition no. 20 - Electric Vehicle Charging Points.

Bersted

BE/81/19/PL: Community Centre, Chalcraft Lane. Proposed conversion of existing store to hall/meeting room & proposed side extension as replacement store.

BR/63/19/PL: 15-17 Kew Gardens. Readvertisement due to Amended plans and changed description. Demolition of existing building and erection of 6No. dwelings,2x 3 bedroom and 4x 2 bedroom with associated access and car parking.

BR/129/19/PL: 75 Highfield Road. Readvertisement due to Changed description. Demolition of existing building and erection of 4No dwellings (4x 2 bedroom) with associated access and 1 off-street car parking space.

BR/212/19/A: 33 Chichester Road. Readvertisement due to corrected description. Advertisement consent for 2 No. internally illuminated fascia signs, 7 No. Ali panels, 8 No. wall mounted signs, 3 No.banner frames, 4 No. pole mounted signs and 1 No.internally illuminated totem sign.

East Preston

EP/99/19/T: Land next to 5&6 Midholme, Sea Lane Close. Reduce upper crown on eastern aspect up to 3m & shorten tips of selcted branches to acheive maximum 1.5m clearance from built structures to 1 No. Turkey Oak tree.

Ferring

FG/81/19/PL: 12 Colindale Road North. Conservatory & porch to side of property.

Littlehampton

LU/211/19/PL: Flat B, 47 Arundel Road. Replacement of two front windows with vertical sash double glazed PVCu units.

LU/221/19/PL: The Bodyshop, Norway lane, Wick. A temporary workshop building to be located on car park of main site.

LU/232/19/HH: 81 Timberleys. Single storey rear extension.

LU/234/19/HH: Parkfield, Worthing Road. Ground floor side and rear extension, first floor rear extension.

LU/236/19/HH: 15 North Ham Road. Single storey rear and side extension.

Pagham

P/67/19/HH: 5 The Crescent. Removal of part of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension.