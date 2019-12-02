These are the Littlehampton roads where gritting is being stopped

The exact Littlehampton roads where gritting will no longer take place during cold weather have been revealed in maps sent to the Gazette.

West Sussex County Council has decided to reduce the percentage of the road network it grits from 41 per cent to 31 per cent as part of cost-cutting measures.

Red routes will no longer be gritted, blue roads will continue

Roads in Littlehampton itself which will no longer be treated include Ferry Road, Pier Road, parts of South Terrace, New Road, part of Maltravers Drive, St Floras Road, Southfields Road, Henry Avenue, Beaumont Park and Berry Lane.

Others include Fairlands and part of Sea Road in East Preston; Jarvis Road, Pearson Road, Torton Hill Road, Dalloway Road, Bernard Road and Priory Road in Littlehampton.

Roads further afield which will no longer be gritted include Barnham Lane from Barnham to Walberton; Arundel Road at Fontwell; Mill Road, Reynolds Lane, School Hill and Top Road in Slindon; and Ford Lane between Yapton and Ford.

Michael Jones, leader of the Labour group at County Hall, said: “It looks like the West Sussex Tories have come up with a scheme that abandons virtually all of the towns across the county.

“Residents face the prospect of being snowed in and even more difficulties in getting to work and carrying on their everyday activities in extreme cold weather conditions. It is a recklessly short sighted measure, there’s no recognition that people won’t be able to get on to the roads that have been cleared if their roads are iced up.

“Any motorists or bus users who end up trapped or stranded on such iced up roads will know they only have the local Tories to thank for their predicament.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “We have taken a risk-based approach to identifying the roads most in need of being treated, which prioritises roads that have highest use and provides access to key facilities across the network.

“To make best use of our finite resources, it is important to focus our efforts on gritting roads where there is high demand, so we have reviewed our West Sussex Winter Service Policy in line with the national code of practice, Well Managed Highway Infrastructure. This means the new service level during icy conditions reduces from 41 per cent of the road network to 31 per cent, which equates to 1,283 km of the network and targets high speed/high volume roads.

“The reduction in the amount of network that we treat does produce savings for the authority as we have reduced the number of gritters and drivers we need. The total savings this year are around £150,000 – however, if we get a prolonged spell of frost and snow then costs will increase.

“The county council will continue to promote a ‘safety first’ message and remind road users that those who drive on public highways should do so in a manner and at a speed that is safe, having regard to such matters as the nature of the road, the weather conditions and the traffic conditions.”

