These are Arun sites ‘with potential’ for new housing or employment space

The map shows sites which have the potential for either housing or employment space.

It is based on an updated Housing and Economic Land Availability Assessment, or HELAA, which sees the council put out a ‘call for sites’ to land owners and developers.

The council is also required to identify ‘brownfield’ – or previously developed – sites for redevelopment.

Screenshot of the interactive HELAA

This is carried out so that the council has a clear picture of land available for development.

Officers say it is a ‘proactive approach’ to local plan making and helps to show how much of a housing land supply the council has.

The government usually expects local councils to show they have enough land to deliver housing over five years.

“We’re under a lot of pressure now, in terms of some of the issues that we have, in proving and demonstrating that these sites are deliverable,” officers said.

‘Deliverable’ sites must be available, in a suitable location, and able to provide housing within five years.

This comes as Arun failed to meet its housebuilding targets which are set by central government.

In the three years to March 2021, Arun DC delivered 1,872 homes but its target was to deliver 2,891.

At a planning policy committee meeting on Tuesday (January 25), Martin Lury (LDem, Bersted) said that some residents saw the sites as a ‘fait accompli’ and he expressed concern over the weight placed on the HELAA by planning inspectors during appeals.

Roger Elkins (Con, Ferring) said: “I’m sure a number of residents within Arun will have concerns with regard to some of the locations that are here, and indeed some of the detailed descriptions.”

But officers said ‘government guidance is clear’ in that the HELAA is ‘for plan making not decision making’.

Planning policy committee chair Richard Bower (Con, East Preston) said: “It should be noted that inclusion of a site in the HELAA does not mean that it will be allocated for development.

“Planning applications on sites identified within the HELAA will continue to be determined on their merits.”

How has the list changed?

A total of 19 new sites were identified in the list – compared to the 22 in the 2019 – 2020 HELAA – and ten sites are no longer considered ‘deliverable’.

The total numbers of dwellings considered ‘viable’ has also decreased as a result.

But the number of viable dwellings on sites included in Neighbourhood Plans has seen an increase.

What’s on the list?

The following sites are considered ‘deliverable’ by the council and exclude housing allocations from both the Arun Local Plan and neighbourhood plans.

In Aldingbourne, four sites have been marked as deliverable with a potential for 931 dwellings.

A total of 176 homes are considered ‘viable’ at three sites in Angmering.

Four sites were identified across Barnham and Eastergate for up to 364 homes.

Bognor Regis has two sites, viable for up to 44 homes.

Ferring, Ford and Littlehampton have one site each with viability for 430 dwellings.

In Middleton 189 homes are considered viable south of the A259.

Two sites in Rustington could deliver 38 dwellings with one site in Walberton having the potential for 22.

Finally, three Yapton sites could see 517 dwellings.

Potential land for employment

One potential employment site was identified in Bersted, with four in Bognor Regis and two in Climping.

Felpham and ford have one site each while Littlehampton has five.

Two possible business or employment sites were identified in Lyminster, with one in Rustington and another in Yapton.

Full details can be found here: https://www.arun.gov.uk/helaa-brownfield-land-self-build-registers/

Brownfield Sites

The council is also required to identify brownfield sites for potential redevelopment or housing.

Some 20 previously developed sites have been identified for future development in this year’s list.

The Chandlers BMW site in Angmering could have space for up to 20 dwellings; the former Bartons County Infants School in Bersted could see up to 21 homes; and land south of Littlehampton Academy could see up to 69 dwellings.