Temporary toilets to be installed on Bognor Regis seafront by Easter

Temporary toilets will be installed on Bognor Regis seafront by Easter, the district council has confirmed.

New public toilets were opened on the promenade in mid October but Arun District Council shut them earlier this year after defects were discovered with the structure.



The council is in dispute with the contractor and an independent report into the state of the toilets was commissioned and is due to be finished by the end of April. However, town councillors pled for temporary toilets to be installed as soon as possible. Read more here



In a statement released on its website this afternoon (Thursday), the district council said it plans for the temporary toilets to be open for the school Easter holidays.

It added: "The toilet block will be will be located directly next to the new (but currently closed) WC’s so that they can be connected to the services already in place.

"We know this is not an ideal solution and we thank residents and visitors alike for their patience and understanding while we continue to work hard to find an acceptable resolution to the current issues surrounding the facilities installed in 2018."

What are your thoughts about the news? Let us know on our Facebook page.