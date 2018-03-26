Teed-off councillor swings at golf club upgrade’s lorry trips

Major improvements to Littlehampton Golf Club have been given the green light – but concerns over thousands of lorry movements needed to complete the project have been raised.

Under-par practice facilities could hold the club back from climbing the leaderboard to reach its goal of being one of the top five facilities in Sussex.

Its grand revamp was approved by Arun District Council’s development control committee last Wednesday – but the need to deliver some 3,750 lorryloads of material to the links over six months prompted objections.

Taking a closed stance, councillor Ian Buckland told the committee: “Ferry Road and Rope Walk will not cope with the amount of HGV movements. The bridge very recently in Ferry Road was repaired and closed overnight and it is starting to gradually sink again.

“Other areas of the road are having to be bolstered up due to the lack of maintenance in previous years. Just imagine 220 vehicles per week up and down your road.”

Planning agent Dale Mayhew said West Sussex County Council, as highways authority, raised no objection to the transport plans. He said other methods like barge, suggested by Mr Buckland, were not feasible.

Club general manager Stuart McConachie said: “Within the next 12 months we would aim to be recognised in the top five in Sussex and recognised nationally.

“In order to ensure we meet the members’ expectations a feasibility study has been completed and an area of concern has been that our poor practice facilities need to be improved.” Councillors supported the plans, by ten votes to one, with one abstention.

Councillor Philippa Bower, the only member to vote against the plans, said it was ‘not on’ to load the ‘delicate infrastructure’ with so many lorries. Works are scheduled to take place between October and March.