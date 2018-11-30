Sussex garden waste collections: where does your council rank for charges in the UK?

Most Sussex councils charge more than the national average for garden waste wheelie bin collections, research has revealed.

This newspaper analysed annual subscription fees charged by councils across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – nearly 400 relevant authorities.

With more than 200 councils offering a wheelie bin service for garden waste, our research revealed residents across the UK are charged an average of just over £42.

But it revealed ten out of the 13 district and borough councils in Sussex were charging more than the national average for their collections.

Topping the Sussex rankings were Adur District Council and Worthing Borough Council, whose weekly service for £80 a year ranked as the joint second-highest in the UK. Click here for the full story. The county’s other authorities do not offer a weekly service.

Arun District Council and Lewes District Council also rank in the top ten, according to our research.

A year of monthly direct debits would see Arun residents shell out £72.60 for a scheme run by Biffa on the district council’s behalf.

But if residents wanted to pay for a single year by credit card, they would be charged at more than Adur and Worthing’s figure at £86.62.

Harlow Council was the national leader, charging £96 for a fortnightly collection.

Where all the Sussex councils ranked on our list

Our research is based on prices advertised on council websites across the UK, and the cheapest method of obtaining a wheeled bin service, usually via direct debit.

Nearly 400 councils were analysed as part of the research.

Wealden District Council’s service is currently free but a spokesman confirmed it was considering charges from July, 2019.

The prices and positions below are based on annual subscription fees alone and do not take into account some councils’ one-off fees for hiring or buying a green bin.

In Horsham, for example, if there is no green bin at a resident’s home, they can buy one for £40.50 or £43.40, depending on size required.

The national average for councils operating a wheelie bin-based scheme was just over £42, according to our research.

Sussex councils placed as follows:

= 2nd – Adur and Worthing councils – £80

8th – Arun District Council – £72.60 (A £60 sign-up deal is available for a limited time}

=9th – Lewes District Council – £70

= 16th – Mid Sussex District Council – £65

= 25th – Hastings Borough Council – £60

= 39th – Crawley Borough Council – £55

= 47th – Brighton & Hove City Council and Eastbourne Borough Council – £52

= 49th – Chichester District Council - £51.50

= 120th – Horsham District Council - £39

= 143rd – Rother District Council - £35